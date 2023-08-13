Former Gamecock launches clothing brand with ‘edge’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former J.L. Mann High School and South Carolina Gamecocks basketball player Hagen Rouse experienced a breakthrough day for his clothing brand Saturday in Greenville. He threw a launch party with live music and pop-up tents to release the Salt Monkey brand to the public at Holland Park.

“It’s a breakaway, relax and chill lifestyle brand, but we lean more toward the edgy side than the preppy side,” Rouse said.

Rouse has taken that edge he learned as a middle brother and during his four years competing in Columbia in the late 90s into his new clothing brand.

“When I got the opportunity to go to (South) Carolina, that was a dream come true for me and just instilled in me the confidence and belief in yourself to go after your dreams,” Rouse said. “All those life skills you learn down there and that’s led over into my business. With anything, you’ve got to push through.”

He said he’s been pushing through for three to four years now because he was originally hoping to launch Salt Monkey before the pandemic started. While focusing on his other business and relying on 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Rouse says his family’s support helped him keep this dream alive.

“They’ve been pushing me more than I’ve been pushing myself to get it out there,” he said. “So their support has been huge.”

Salt Monkey is a unique brand with a unique logo. Rouse explained what inspired him to decide on salt and a monkey.

“My thing that I liked growing up was just going to the coast. I did that as a kid, I did that when I was in college, I did that when I was an adult. So that’s where the salt comes in,” Rouse said. “I’ve always liked monkeys just in general as animals. But the connection there is that they’ll really go hard and get after it, but then they like to chill out and have a good time.”

Twenty three years after graduating from South Carolina, Rouse has traded in the Gamecocks Sir Big Spur for Sammy the Salt Monkey.

“Anything that someone is a true leader in and passionate about what they’re doing and confident in who they are is the Salt Monkey vibe,” Rouse said.

He’s now passing along the lessons he’s learned from basketball in Greenville and Columbia through clothing and community.

To browse or purchase his new clothing, head to the Salt Monkey website and Instagram pages.

