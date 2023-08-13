FOX Carolina team wins multiple STAR Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FOX Carolina team was recognized with multiple awards by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association Saturday night.

FOX Carolina’s The Morning News won a STAR award for Best Morning Newscast if the Year.

FOX Carolina’s The Ten O’clock News won a STAR award for Best Evening Newscast of the Year.

“Upstate Sheriffs Reflect on Uvalde Shooting” by FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty won a STAR Award of Merit for Feature/Franchise of the Year.

FOX Carolina’s OTT Campaign won a STAR Award of Merit for Multi-Spot Campaign of the Year.

STAR Awards (WHNS)

STAR Awards (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.