FOX Carolina team wins multiple STAR Awards

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FOX Carolina team was recognized with multiple awards by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association Saturday night.

FOX Carolina’s The Morning News won a STAR award for Best Morning Newscast if the Year.

FOX Carolina’s The Ten O’clock News won a STAR award for Best Evening Newscast of the Year.

“Upstate Sheriffs Reflect on Uvalde Shooting” by FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty won a STAR Award of Merit for Feature/Franchise of the Year.

FOX Carolina’s OTT Campaign won a STAR Award of Merit for Multi-Spot Campaign of the Year.

STAR Awards(WHNS)
STAR Awards(WHNS)

