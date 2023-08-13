GBI: City employee arrested after stealing money from elderly man

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman was arrested following for stealing money from an elderly man.

According to GBI officials, the Toccoa Police Department requested assisted for a theft investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Following the investigation, officials learned an elderly man took a $2,000 cash payment to the City of Toccoa City Hall to pay for the repair of a water leak.

Officials said the man spoke limited English, but when he found out only $200 was credited to his bill, he reported the issue to law enforcement.

GBI officials said the investigation revealed that 35-year-old Jennifer Nicole Johnson, a city employee, collected the money.

Johnson was charged with theft by deception and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.

She was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on August 10, but bailed out the same day.

Officials said the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

