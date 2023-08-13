GBI: City employee arrested after stealing money from elderly man

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a woman was arrested following for stealing money from an elderly man.

According to GBI officials, the Toccoa Police Department requested assisted for a theft investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Following the investigation, officials learned an elderly man took a $2,000 cash payment to the City of Toccoa City Hall to pay for the repair of a water leak.

Officials said the man spoke limited English, but when he found out only $200 was credited to his bill, he reported the issue to law enforcement.

GBI officials said the investigation revealed that 35-year-old Jennifer Nicole Johnson, a city employee, collected the money.

Johnson was charged with theft by deception and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.

She was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on August 10, but bailed out the same day.

Officials said the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Power outage generic
Thousands of power outages across the Carolinas amidst severe weather
Power lines
Lineman dies after accident while working in western NC

Latest News

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
Crews responding to a deadly crash on Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Sunday, Aug....
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate
Tracy Iron Boatwright
Man arrested following shooting at apartment complex in Rutherford Co.