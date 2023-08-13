Highway Patrol: Two killed after plane crashes into Lake Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol have confirmed the pilot and passenger of a small aircraft have died following a crash Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive, according to troopers. Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger died at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.