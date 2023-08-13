Man arrested following shooting at apartment complex in Rutherford Co.

Tracy Iron Boatwright
Tracy Iron Boatwright(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following at an apartment complex on Thursday in Forest City.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of an armed suspect shooting at Rutherford Manor on August 10.

Officials said a description of the vehicle and the direction the driver was traveling when they fled the scene was provided.

Deputies were able to predict the path of the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description that was given.

An investigation conducted by Forest City Police Department, led to the discovery of 16 shell casings located at Rutherford Manor. As a result, Tracy Iron Boatwright was arrested and charged with the following:

According to deputies, the driver tried to flee, before stopping near Cleveland County. At this time, deputies were able to arrest the driver, Tracy Iron Boatwright.

During an investigation, deputies found a Glock 23, Palmetto 300 Blackout, and a stolen Taurus G2C in the vehicle.

Deputies also found 16 shell casings at Rutherford Manor.

Boatwright was charged with the following:

  • Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Possession of firearm by felon X3
  • Possess stolen firearm
  • Carrying concealed gun X3
  • Go armed to the terror of people
  • Discharge a firearm in city

He received a $77,000 secured bond.

