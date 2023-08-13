Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing teen

Eva Wegman, 15
Eva Wegman, 15(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Eva Neth Wegman was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes on August 9 on Freewill Baptist Church Road.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

