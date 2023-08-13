SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and five others are injured following a three-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:01 a.m. on Cooley Bridge Road (Highway 247) near Canty Road on August 13.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Tundra and Honda Accord were traveling north on Cooley Bridge Road and a Kia Stinger was traveling south. The driver of the Kia crossed left of center, crashing into the Toyota, troopers said.

As a result, this caused the Honda to hit the Kia in the rear, according to officials.

Troopers said five people were injured in the Toyota and the driver, the only occupant in the Honda, was not injured.

The driver of the Kia passed away at the scene and was the only occupant in the vehicle, officials said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

