Man arrested after shooting another in the leg, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man following a shooting that injured one person in North Asheville on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a man injured by gunshot at around 10:05 p.m. on August 12 near Barnard Avenue.

Once on scene, police said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and they immediately assisted by applying a tourniquet. The man was later taken to the hospital when EMS arrived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect, 33-year-old Patrick Francis O’Donnell, still on the property and retrieved the rifle that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $256,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate on the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Assault on Government Official/Employee (two counts)

Injury to Real Property

Resist/Delay/Obstruct

Discharge Firearm in City

Warrant: Window Tinting Violation

