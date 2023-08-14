Man arrested after shooting another in the leg, police say

By Alvieann Chandler
Aug. 14, 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man following a shooting that injured one person in North Asheville on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to a report of a man injured by gunshot at around 10:05 p.m. on August 12 near Barnard Avenue.

Once on scene, police said they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and they immediately assisted by applying a tourniquet. The man was later taken to the hospital when EMS arrived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect, 33-year-old Patrick Francis O’Donnell, still on the property and retrieved the rifle that is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $256,000 secured bond issued by the magistrate on the following charges:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury
  • Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
  • Assault on Government Official/Employee (two counts)
  • Injury to Real Property
  • Resist/Delay/Obstruct
  • Discharge Firearm in City
  • Warrant: Window Tinting Violation

