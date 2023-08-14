18-year-old arrested, teen wanted after feud resulted in shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers arrested a teen and are searching for another after a feud resulted in a shooting on Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to a parking lot at around 11:10 p.m. on the 72 Bypass in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found several minors in the parking lot.

Officers learned an ongoing feud between two individuals led to them shooting at each other.

They identified one as 18-year-old Terrence Livar Wideman. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers are currently searching for the second minor believed to be involved in the incident.

