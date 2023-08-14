2-month-old child dies after Lexington County car crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A two-month-old infant boy died from his injuries after a two-car crash, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of Edmund Highway around 9 p.m. on Aug.13.

According to Fisher, a small SUV traveling westbound on Edmond Highway toward Pelion was hit in the rear by a pick-up truck also traveling westbound.

The rear-end collision caused the SUV to veer off the right side of the roadway, hit a tree and a power pole, and overturn.

Fisher said two adults and an infant child restrained in a car seat were inside the SUV and the baby was the baby was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The parents of the child and the pick-up truck driver were also taken to a hospital, Fisher added. Officials said the parents were severely hurt, while the pick-up truck driver was hurt but it expected to be alright.

The coroner’s office said the infant’s name won’t be released at this time while family continues to be notified.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office (LCCO).

