Anderson Co. officials: Bus crash leaves 14 injured; Medical helicopters utilized

(KBTX)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms more than a dozen people were left severely injured after a bus crash Sunday evening.

Anderson County Dispatch says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Old Williamston Rd.

Deputies say medical helicopters are currently being utilized.

Deputies say 14 people are confirmed injured.

Officials say several fire departments also responded to the crash.

SC Highway Patrol Troopers say they are still working to determine the cause of the crash

Stay tuned for more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Crews responding to a deadly crash on Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Sunday, Aug....
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.

Latest News

STAR Awards
FOX Carolina team wins multiple STAR Awards
Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee
Generic police lights
GBI: City employee arrested after stealing money from elderly man
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69