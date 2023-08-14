Anderson Co. officials: Bus crash leaves 14 injured; Medical helicopters utilized

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirms more than a dozen people were left severely injured after a bus crash Sunday evening.

Anderson County Dispatch says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Old Williamston Rd.

Deputies say medical helicopters are currently being utilized.

Deputies say 14 people are confirmed injured.

Officials say several fire departments also responded to the crash.

SC Highway Patrol Troopers say they are still working to determine the cause of the crash

Stay tuned for more details.

