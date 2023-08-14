Asheville PD looking for suspect responsible for setting two police cars on fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect(s) who set two marked police cars on fire early Monday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to a parking lot near the 30 block of Lynndale Avenue to extinguish two police cars that had been set on fire. The unoccupied cars were completely destroyed.

Officers said they are working with the Asheville Fire Marshalls Office to determine what happened and find those responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the person(s) responsible is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

