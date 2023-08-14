Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Crews responding to a deadly crash on Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Sunday, Aug....
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Traffic shift on I-85
Traffic shift happening on I-85 over Rocky Creek Bridge
Traffic shift on I-85
Traffic shift on I-85
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane