Clemson basketball releases non-league schedule
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University men’s and women’s basketball released their non-league schedules for the 2023-24 season.
Below are the confirmed schedules:
2023-24 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
- Nov. 1 at 7PM - Newberry (Exhibition)
- Nov. 6 at 7PM - Winthrop
- Nov. 10 at 9:30PM - UAB (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.
- Nov. 12, time TBA - Maryland/Davidson (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.
- Nov. 19 at 1PM - Boise State
- Nov. 24 at 7PM - Alcorn State
- Nov. 28 at 9:30PM - Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge) – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Dec. 6, time TBA - South Carolina
- Dec. 9 at 4PM: TCU (Hall of Fame Series – Toronto) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Dec. 16, time TBA - Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.
- Dec. 22 at 7PM - Queens
- Dec. 29 at 7PM - Radford
The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2023-24 season below:
2023-24 Clemson’s ACC Opponents
- Rivals (Home and Away) - Florida State and Georgia Tech
- Repeats (Home and Away) - Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
- Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia
- Away Only - Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2023-24 Non-Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule
(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)
- Nov. 6 at 11AM - Winthrop (Season & Home Opener; Education Day)
- Nov. 10, time TBA - Charleston Southern
- Nov. 12, time TBA - Mercer
- Nov. 16, time TBA - at South Carolina
- Nov. 19, time TBA - Longwood
- Nov. 24, time TBA - Tulsa (Houston, Texas)
- Nov. 25, time TBA - Alabama (Houston, Texas)
- Nov. 26, time TBA - Liberty (Houston, Texas)
- Nov. 30 at 9PM - at Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge)
- Dec. 16, time TBA - Georgia State
- Dec. 19, time TBA - Air Force
- Dec. 22, time TBA - ETSU
The full conference schedule will be released at a later date, but below are the Tigers’ opponents for 2023-24:
- Home and Away - Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Wake Forest
- Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, Pitt, Duke, NC State
- Away Only - Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina
