Clemson basketball releases non-league schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University men’s and women’s basketball released their non-league schedules for the 2023-24 season.

Below are the confirmed schedules:

2023-24 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 1 at 7PM - Newberry (Exhibition)

Nov. 6 at 7PM - Winthrop

Nov. 10 at 9:30PM - UAB (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.

Nov. 12, time TBA - Maryland/Davidson (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.

Nov. 19 at 1PM - Boise State

Nov. 24 at 7PM - Alcorn State

Nov. 28 at 9:30PM - Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge) – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Dec. 6, time TBA - South Carolina

Dec. 9 at 4PM: TCU (Hall of Fame Series – Toronto) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Dec. 16, time TBA - Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.

Dec. 22 at 7PM - Queens

Dec. 29 at 7PM - Radford

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2023-24 season below:

2023-24 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away) - Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away) - Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

Away Only - Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2023-24 Non-Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 6 at 11AM - Winthrop (Season & Home Opener; Education Day)

Nov. 10, time TBA - Charleston Southern

Nov. 12, time TBA - Mercer

Nov. 16, time TBA - at South Carolina

Nov. 19, time TBA - Longwood

Nov. 24, time TBA - Tulsa (Houston, Texas)

Nov. 25, time TBA - Alabama (Houston, Texas)

Nov. 26, time TBA - Liberty (Houston, Texas)

Nov. 30 at 9PM - at Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 16, time TBA - Georgia State

Dec. 19, time TBA - Air Force

Dec. 22, time TBA - ETSU

The full conference schedule will be released at a later date, but below are the Tigers’ opponents for 2023-24:

Home and Away - Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Wake Forest

Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, Pitt, Duke, NC State

Away Only - Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.