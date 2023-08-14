Clemson basketball releases non-league schedule

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University men’s and women’s basketball released their non-league schedules for the 2023-24 season.

Below are the confirmed schedules:

2023-24 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

  • Nov. 1 at 7PM - Newberry (Exhibition)
  • Nov. 6 at 7PM - Winthrop
  • Nov. 10 at 9:30PM - UAB (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.
  • Nov. 12, time TBA - Maryland/Davidson (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C.
  • Nov. 19 at 1PM - Boise State
  • Nov. 24 at 7PM - Alcorn State
  • Nov. 28 at 9:30PM - Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge) – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Dec. 6, time TBA - South Carolina
  • Dec. 9 at 4PM: TCU (Hall of Fame Series – Toronto) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  • Dec. 16, time TBA - Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.
  • Dec. 22 at 7PM - Queens
  • Dec. 29 at 7PM - Radford

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2023-24 season below:

2023-24 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

  • Rivals (Home and Away) - Florida State and Georgia Tech
  • Repeats (Home and Away) - Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
  • Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia
  • Away Only - Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2023-24 Non-Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

  • Nov. 6 at 11AM - Winthrop (Season & Home Opener; Education Day)
  • Nov. 10, time TBA - Charleston Southern
  • Nov. 12, time TBA - Mercer
  • Nov. 16, time TBA - at South Carolina
  • Nov. 19, time TBA - Longwood
  • Nov. 24, time TBA - Tulsa (Houston, Texas)
  • Nov. 25, time TBA - Alabama (Houston, Texas)
  • Nov. 26, time TBA - Liberty (Houston, Texas)
  • Nov. 30 at 9PM - at Auburn (ACC/SEC Challenge)
  • Dec. 16, time TBA - Georgia State
  • Dec. 19, time TBA - Air Force
  • Dec. 22, time TBA - ETSU

The full conference schedule will be released at a later date, but below are the Tigers’ opponents for 2023-24:

  • Home and Away - Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami, Wake Forest
  • Home Only - Boston College, Louisville, Pitt, Duke, NC State
  • Away Only - Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Greenville Co. crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
The Coroner’s Office says the victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced...
Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Traffic Crash
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Laurens County
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
First Alert Monday as heat turns dangerous

Latest News

Former Clemson All-American wins FedEx St. Jude Championship
Five referees wait for their football game to begin on Friday at Byrnes High School. Money from...
McDonald’s event benefits football players and officials
McDonald's Kickoff Classic
McDonald’s event benefits football players and officials
“It’s a breakaway, relax and chill lifestyle brand, but we lean more toward the edgy side than...
Former Gamecock launches clothing brand with ‘edge’ in Greenville