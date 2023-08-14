Clemson football ‘yelling at’ and ‘cheering up’ at camp

Trickiness of maintaining morale before season starts
Carmine Gemei has the story.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - From cheering someone up to yelling at them, keeping the Clemson football players morale up is tricky one week into camp with another week left to go.

Junior safety Andrew Mukuba said he feels the ‘mojo’ is just right at the moment, and he described his methods to keep it trending in the right direction.

“Just find somebody, man, and just cheer them up, pump them up, yell, do something to put a smile on his face,” Mukuba said. “And that kind of gets me going too. I try to stay active, not let the sun get in the way or get me to thinking negative. I just try to stay positive, that’s it.”

Also helping MuKuba stay positive, is the improvement he’s seeing in himself from lining up against sophomore wide receiver from Irmo, Antonio Williams. Last season, Williams earned First-Team Freshman All-America honors from ESPN. Mukuba said Williams is the best wide receiver on the team.

“Definitely Antonio Williams (is Clemson’s best). Me and him go at it every day,” Mukuba said. “I know he’s the best receiver in our conference, in the country, whatever you want to say because I’ve seen it. He’s a person that makes me better every day so I like going against him.”

Just released Monday, the AP top 25 preseason poll has the Tigers ranked number nine in the country. Graduate senior cornerback Sheridan Jones, whose first season at Clemson came after the 2018 season’s national title, said this team feels the potential to make it back to the championship game.

“Ever since us being in our early years we haven’t really gotten back, and we know that we can. So just knowing that we have the ability, we have the talent, we have the team, and we have everything that we need,” Jones said. “We just want to make sure we do it all the way. Like I said earlier, that 2019 class is the only class that hasn’t won a national championship yet. So that’s one thing that we want to change.”

Next up for the guys is an intersquad scrimmage on Wednesday followed by comments from the two-time national champion coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson will play game one of the season at 8 p.m. Monday at Duke.

