Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-85

Crews responding to vehicle fire that happened on I-85 northbound.
Crews responding to vehicle fire that happened on I-85 northbound.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said crews are responding to a semi-truck that caught fire on I-85 northbound Monday afternoon.

According to SCDOT, the incident happened at Exit 51A and has resulted in the closing of the right lane.

Several pallets are on the truck that appear to be burned as seen in the photo.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Greenville Co. crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
The Coroner’s Office says the victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced...
Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Traffic Crash
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Laurens County
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
First Alert Monday as heat turns dangerous

Latest News

Zack Doolittle
Deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old in Greenville Co.
The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
14 people injured in bus crash
Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say
Man dies after stabbing reported in Spartanburg