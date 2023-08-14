Deputies: Man arrested after stealing from multiple stores in two counties

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in jail after stealing from multiple Dollar Generals in two counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have responded to three Dollar Generals in Union County within the past two weeks. Each location has the same motive where cash drawers were taken.

Deputies said a store was also hit in Woodruff.

After a joint investigation with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies identified a vehicle and suspect.

The suspect, 40-year-old Curtis Richard Wray of Gaffney, was spotted on Aug. 12 in Union County. Deputies said a traffic stop was conducted and Wray was arrested.

Wray faces charges in Union and Spartanburg Counties. He is also wanted out of Ohio for a felony theft.

The sheriff’s office said Wray will be extradited once charges in the Upstate are satisfied.

