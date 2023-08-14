Deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 17-year-old Zach Doolittle, a missing teenager from the Fountain Inn area.

Deputies said Doolittle reportedly left his home in Fountain Inn on August 11 at around 5:30 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black shoes.

Deputies described Doolittle as around five feet five inches tall and 135 pounds. They added that he has brown and pink hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Doolittle is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

