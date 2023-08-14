Deputies searching for runaway 17-year-old in Greenville Co.

Zack Doolittle
Zack Doolittle(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 17-year-old Zach Doolittle, a missing teenager from the Fountain Inn area.

Deputies said Doolittle reportedly left his home in Fountain Inn on August 11 at around 5:30 p.m. wearing a black shirt and black shoes.

Deputies described Doolittle as around five feet five inches tall and 135 pounds. They added that he has brown and pink hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Doolittle is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Greenville Co. crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
The Coroner’s Office says the victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced...
Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Traffic Crash
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Laurens County
First Alert Weather Day Headlines
First Alert Monday as heat turns dangerous

Latest News

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Crews responding to vehicle fire that happened on I-85 northbound.
Crews responding to vehicle fire on I-85
14 people injured in bus crash
Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say
Man dies after stabbing reported in Spartanburg