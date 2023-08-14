First Alert Monday as heat turns dangerous

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The week starts off hot and humid with a low end severe storm chance, relief arrives mid-week.

First Alert Headlines

Heat Advisory in effect Monday for most Upstate locations

Scattered storms Monday and Tuesday

Turning more comfortable for the second half of the week

A hot and humid day is projected for Monday, leading to a First Alert Day, due to Heat Advisories issued for most of the Upstate and into NE Georgia. The advisory is in effect until Monday. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if time is spent outdoors.

Heat Alerts (Heat Alerts)

Mostly sunny skies heat us up quickly, with highs set for the mid 90s in the Upstate to the upper 80s in the mountains. With humidity levels remaining high, heat indices climb to 100° - 105°, possibly as high as 107° during the afternoon in the Upstate. The mountains valleys max out at feeling like 90°-96°. Whether it’s after-school activities for the kids or being outdoors in general, make sure to take it easy and stay hydrated.

Hot and very humid Monday (Fox Carolina)

Keep an eye to the sky as well, as isolated thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become severe, with the potential for isolated damaging winds. Be ready to head for shelter quickly if storms head your way.

Low end risk for damaging winds (Fox Carolina)

Hot and humid conditions continue into Tuesday, but a change is coming. A cold front sweeping through the region stirs up a few showers and thunderstorms on its way through, but it also ushers in a much more pleasant air mass. There a low end risk for severe storms in most of the Upstate, Northeast Georgia and the North Carolina foothills with any storms we see on Tuesday. The main threat is damaging winds.

Damaging winds possible in the Upstate and Northeast Georgia (Fox Carolina)

The second half of the week is looking gorgeous! Humidity plummets behind Tuesday’s cold front, with high pressure setting us up for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Sunday. The heat eases up a bit as well, with highs scaling back to the 80s on Wednesday before returning to the mid 80s to low 90s for the end of the weekend and the weekend. A welcome change from the heat, humidity, and active weather of the past few weeks.

Humidity drops Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

