Former Clemson All-American wins FedEx St. Jude Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover won the FedEx St. Jude Classic Sunday evening.

It’s the second consecutive week that Glover has won on the PGA tour - that’s a first for any former Clemson golfer.

Glover won the Classic in a one-hole playoff with Patrick Cantlay.

Glover moved from 49th to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.

He now moves on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Chicago, Illinois next week.

This was Glover’s sixth win on the PGA Tour

