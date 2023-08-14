Laurens County man charged following investigation into child sexual abuse material

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carlina Attorney General’s office announced that a Fountain Inn man was recently taken into custody following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to officials, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspect, 21-year-old Demarcus Belton. They added that they later discovered that Belton allegedly had child sexual abuse material.

Officials stated that Belton was taken into custody on August 8 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.