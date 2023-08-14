Longleaf Middle School parents receive late pick-up fee message

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Longleaf Middle School said they received a message saying they will be charged a $15 fee if they are late to pick their student up from school.

A parent told WIS they received a message on the Parent Square app with the new pick-up policy that will take effect immediately.

In the message, school officials said families will receive the fee if they do not pick up their student by 3:45 p.m., 30 minutes after the school day ends.

The fee is to “ensure the smooth functioning of the program and the safety and wellbeing of all students involved,” the message stated.

Officials requested that families let staff know if they anticipate being late.

Officials added in the message the fee will “help cover the additional staffing and resources required to maintain a safe environment for all students during extended hours.”

