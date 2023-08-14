Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a man was arrested after deputies found150 pounds of drugs at a house on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a house at around 3:30 p.m. on Plowden Avenue on August 11 to serve a warrant.

According to police, officers found the following items during a search:

About 146.3 pounds of marijuana

About 3.85 pounds of cocaine

An AR 15 style handgun

380 handgun

Glock 40 handgun

Officers arrested 34-year-old Travius Corve Williams on the following charges:

Drugs/trafficking cocaine, 100 g or more, but less than 200 grams

Drugs/trafficking marijuana, 100 g or more, but less than 200 grams first offense

Weapons/possession of weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death charges.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.