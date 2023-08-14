Man arrested after 150 pounds of drugs found at house, deputies say

Travius Corve Williams
Travius Corve Williams(Greenwood County Detention Center)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a man was arrested after deputies found150 pounds of drugs at a house on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a house at around 3:30 p.m. on Plowden Avenue on August 11 to serve a warrant.

According to police, officers found the following items during a search:

  • About 146.3 pounds of marijuana
  • About 3.85 pounds of cocaine
  • An AR 15 style handgun
  • 380 handgun
  • Glock 40 handgun

Officers arrested 34-year-old Travius Corve Williams on the following charges:

  • Drugs/trafficking cocaine, 100 g or more, but less than 200 grams
  • Drugs/trafficking marijuana, 100 g or more, but less than 200 grams first offense
  • Weapons/possession of weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death charges.

