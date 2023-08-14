Man charged with murder after missing man’s remains found on property, deputies say

The man had been missing since 2021
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip...
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip Burr's remains were found on a property in South Carolina.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with murder after the remains of a missing man were found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information on March 20, 2023, that a man had been missing from the Ellenboro area.

Deputies said they contacted family members of Phillip Cullen Burr and the family confirmed he had not been seen or heard from since November 2021.

Phillip Burr had not been seen or heard from since November 2021, according to family members....
Phillip Burr had not been seen or heard from since November 2021, according to family members. In 2023, officials found his remains on a property in South Carolina.

Investigators gathered information from family and began an investigation into his disappearance. After a few months, the investigation transition from a missing persons case into a homicide case.

Deputies identified the suspect in the case as Jacob Dwayne Hall.

On May 26, 2023, deputies along with the York County Sheriff’s Office, the York County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue, and the University of South Carolina Anthropology Department investigators executed a search warrant at a property in Clover, South Carolina.

During the search, deputies said they found Burr’s remains and Hall was arrested.

The case was presented before a grand jury in Rutherford County on August 10, 2023, and Hall was indicted on a first degree murder charge.

He is currently in jail in South Carolina on unrelated charges.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

