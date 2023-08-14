Man dies after house burns down in Macon County, officials say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCAON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Fire Marshal’s Office said a man died after a fire burned his home early Monday morning.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire was reported around 3:53 a.m. along Dalrymple road in the Cartoogechaye community. The home was fully involved in the fire.

At this time, the victim’s name has not yet been released. \

An investigation is currently underway into the cause and origin of the fire.

