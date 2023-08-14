Man dies after stabbing reported in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has died after the Spartanburg Police Department was called to reports of a stabbing early Saturday morning.

The stabbing was reported on Fisher Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. According to the incident report, an altercation occurred between 32-year-old James Anderson and another man.

A witness told police that Anderson pulled out a sharp object during the fight. He was transported to the hospital and died shortly after the altercation, but officers have not yet released details about what occurred.

Investigators said property inside the home was damaged during the altercation.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to investigate.

