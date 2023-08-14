Man facing felony DUI charges after crash involving bus injures 17, troopers say

Deputies say 14 people are confirmed injured.
By Sumner Moorer and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said more than a dozen people were injured following a bus crash that happened Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Old Williamston Road.

Highway Patrol said a Hyundai sedan was traveling north when it crossed the center line and hit a small church bus that was traveling south head-on.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said medical helicopters were used to transport injured individuals.

According to troopers, there were 19 people on the bus, 17 were injured and two were not.

Officials said the driver in the sedan, Ajqui Cristobal, is facing three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury charges. Cristobal was driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances at the time of the crash, troopers said.

He is currently in the hospital for treatment, but once he is discharged he will be arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Officials said several fire departments were also called to the crash.

Stay tuned for more details.

