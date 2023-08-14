‘One of the best’ South Carolina to retire Alshon Jeffery’s jersey this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina football announced they plan to retire Alshon Jeffery’s jersey during a ceremony this season.

Jeffery spent three seasons with the Gamecocks from 2009 to 2011, where he racked up 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns. According to officials, he finished third in Gamecock history in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for first in receiving touchdowns.

“Alshon Jeffery is one of the best players in Gamecock football history and is deserving of having his jersey retired,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Alshon set the standard at his position in a program that has developed a number of great wide receivers in its history.”

Following his time in Columbia, Jeffery spent nine years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and the Philidelphia Eagles.

Jeffery’s jersey will be retired during a ceremony at halftime of South Carolina’s game against Mississippi State on September 23.

“One of the priorities for our department is recognizing and honoring the great accomplishments in our history,” said Tanner. “We have so much to celebrate, and we will continue to honor our great players, coaches and teams.”

Jeffery will become the 10th player in Gamecock history to have his jersey retired.

