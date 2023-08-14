Patient describes new surgery at UNC Pardee to prevent a stroke

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman in western North Carolina says she is still alive today thanks to a new surgery that helps prevent stroke.

Dawn Styes has been battling carotid artery disease for the last four years. Plaque builds up in the blood vessels of the neck, hindering blood flow to the heart and brain.

“This artery was completely blocked, so there is no blood going to my brain on this side,” Styes said. “My other artery was 80 percent blocked.”

Her doctor told her it was life-threatening and could lead to a stroke or heart attack.

“She said I could have an arterial embolism, which means if I let my heart rate get too fast it could explode,” Styes said. “I was at high risk. I could die.”

She had already gotten one surgery to clear the plague from her vessels, but it didn’t work. UNC Pardee vascular surgeon Dr. Andrew Sticco met with her to discuss a less invasive surgery. It’s known as Transcarotid Artery Revascularization or T-CAR. Sticco received training in Greenville to bring this procedure to UNC Pardee in Hendersonville.

“A small incision is made at the base of the neck and there we can place a carotid stent,” Dr. Sticco said.

Sticco says the device reverses blood flow in the artery, keeping debris moving away from the brain. This can lessen the chance of complication. Then, the stent is placed in the artery to open it up and help clear out plaque.

“Patients do very well with the procedure,” Dr. Sticco said. “There are less overall complications. There is less hospital stay and oftentimes there is less operative time.”

Sticco provided before and after pictures of the blood flow in her artery. Before the plaque blockage was in the middle of her artery and after it showed the blood flowing smoothly.

“I don’t want to die, I want to live,” Styes said. “I am still young and vibrant.”

Styes has many grandchildren, like her granddaughter Dakota who she hopes to see grow up into an adult.

“I told her I want to meet her baby, and I know I can,” Styes said. “I just want to follow the rules.”

Sticco says after this surgery it’s important to make healthy lifestyle changes or else that plaque could build right back up. Styes says she quit smoking and is now on a much healthier diet.

