Peyton Manning to teach at University of Tennessee in 2023

Manning joins his alma mater in the 2023 term as a professor(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol fans, you may want to head back to school; Peyton Manning is joining the University of Tennessee faculty in the 2023 fall term to help teach classes.

The Hall of Fame quarterback will be teaching as a professor of practice in the College of Communication and Information (CCI) throughout the entirety of the Fall 2023 term.

He’ll be joining select classes during the year as a featured expert, “bringing significant industry experience to the classroom and working alongside the college’s nationally recognized faculty to provide transformative learning experiences for CCI students..”

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

CCI’s dean, Joseph Mazer, said Manning is a true Volunteer, and is looking forward to bringing the football star into the classroom.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” said Mazer. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Manning is expected to help teach on sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication and public speaking, UT representatives said.

