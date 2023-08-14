Police looking for missing 78-year-old woman in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said it is looking for a missing woman who has dementia.

According to the department, 78-year-old Catherine Jenkins left her apartment on Cleveland Street Sunday between 9:45 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police said Jenkins was last seen wearing black pants, a blue blouse and a black jacket.

Officials also mentioned that Jenkins has no geographical awareness.

Anyone who sees Catherine Jenkins or knows where she is asked to call 911 immediately.

