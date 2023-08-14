Police searching for missing woman in Spindale

SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, Lacy Elizabeth Rice was last seen in the Miller Street area wearing a black t-shirt and blue striped shorts leaving her grandmother’s house at 1 p.m. on August 13.

Officers said Rice is about five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-286-3464.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.