Police searching for missing woman in Spindale
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPINDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, Lacy Elizabeth Rice was last seen in the Miller Street area wearing a black t-shirt and blue striped shorts leaving her grandmother’s house at 1 p.m. on August 13.
Officers said Rice is about five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call police at 828-286-3464.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.