Popular restaurant forced to shut down after nearly 30 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant open for nearly 30 years has closed its doors, but the reason is not because of a lack of customers.

The owners of SWAD, an Indian restaurant and a landmark on Laurens Road in Greenville, told FOX Carolina News that shutting down isn’t something they had in their plans. They said that with the building’s owner deciding to sell this year, they were left with no other choice.

SWAD has served people at its location, “since 1996,” said co-owner Chandler Shipes.

The restaurant may go back decades, but Chandler Shipes and Ua Fowler only took over operations about five months ago when the previous owners decided to retire.

“They approached us in their last few months of being open and they were like, We really need someone that we trust to keep our restaurant going because they, they were proud of what they accomplished,” said Shipes. “So, we just really wanted to keep the legacy alive.”

He added that the co-owning duo put in a lot of work in hopes of being a success.

“We actually did a lot of crowdfunding and different like events with our bands and stuff to try to raise money to save this place. And we did,” said Shipes. “So, we were really proud of the community and ourselves and really wanting to get started here.”

Fowler said he is not big on vegan food, but the restaurant’s atmosphere offered something that kept bringing him back.

“I’m not actually a vegetarian or vegan or anything like that, but eating here, there was something about it, something about the food, something about the atmosphere,” said Fowler. “And I couldn’t, I couldn’t keep myself away from it.”

“The reason we’re here at all is because we were really passionate about this menu and the people that started this restaurant did a really beautiful thing here,” said Shipes.

The listing agent for the building’s seller told FOX Carolina News that there’s no reason in particular for the sale. He said that the woman who owned the building didn’t live in town and was ready for other investment opportunities. But he added that the entire building sold for $950,000. And all of the businesses are shutting their doors.

“Something about it, Something about being here was awesome. And you know, it kind of, it hit in the heart when they told us that we had to leave,” Shipes added. “It’s going to be near impossible to replicate.”

“It came as a kind of a shock. It was a pretty big hit, kind of discouraging,” said Shipes.

“Being such a short time after actually taking this place over feeling like we were gaining traction with the old customers and gaining a few new customers and really starting to solidify ourselves as the owners of this place. And then for that to happen, it was it was a bit disheartening, you know,” said Fowler.

Once they heard about the news, Fowler and Shipes posted to Facebook that they’d be closing.

“We’ve had a good response when we first put on our page that we were going to have to leave because of the building,” said Fowler. “So many people message this, giving us suggestions where to go possibly, or they might know a building or, you know, keep your head up at the very least.”

For now, SWAD is still looking for a new home. “We just haven’t found something that’s right, that has the right availability for the for the right price for us,” said Shipes. “It would mean the world that we got to keep doing that. You know, like got a new building to keep serving SWAD that they started.”

FOX Carolina News has reached out to the buying agent of the building to find out the plans for its future. As soon as we hear back we will update this story.

