Rabid skunk found in Pickens County, stray cat exposed

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in Pickens County recently tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was found on N. 5th Street and Wilbur Street in Easley, S.C. They added that it was taken to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 10, 2023, and confirmed to have rabies the next day.

According to officials, a stray cat was the only animal reportedly exposed to the skunk.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch, which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.”

If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with an animal that potentially has rabies, you can call DHEC’s Public Health Upstate Greenville-Spartanburg office at (864) 372-3270. People can also call (888) 847-0902 after 5:00 p.m. or on holidays.

People can find more information on rabies at. scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

