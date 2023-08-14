School bus involved in head-on crash in Oconee Co., officials say

School bus crash, generic
School bus crash, generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
clarification: The School District of Oconee County initially said minor injuries were reported in the crash but later confirmed no one was injured.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a school bus was involved in a head-on crash in Seneca on Monday.

According to officials, the crash took place just after 8:30 a.m. in front of the Days Inn on North Radio Station Road.

The School District of Oconee County said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash, only a bus driver and monitor.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for more.

