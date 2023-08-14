Sheriff to announce new program to help combat opioid overdoses in Greenville Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it will hold a press conference to announce a new program that has been launched to help combat opioid related overdoses.

The press conference will be held at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

FOX Carolina will have a livestream of the announcement.

