Sheriff to announce new program to help combat opioid overdoses in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it will hold a press conference to announce a new program that has been launched to help combat opioid related overdoses.

The press conference will be held at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

FOX Carolina will have a livestream of the announcement.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man arrested after stealing from multiple stores in two counties

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.