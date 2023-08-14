Traffic shift happening on I-85 over Rocky Creek Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Change is coming to a busy stretch of interstate in Greenville County.

Officials with the Rocky Creek Bridge project announced two upcoming traffic shifts.

The first starts Sunday night, and will move the 85 northbound ramp to Pelham Road across a new section of bridge.

On Monday, drivers heading to Pelham Road from 85 northbound will have to catch the exit a bit earlier.

Crews say these changes will allow the contractor to widen the asphalt pavement over the next month.

Officials say the entire project is scheduled to complete by next summer.

