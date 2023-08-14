Upstate airport named ‘Best Places to Work in SC’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

The airport was honored with the award by the Best Companies Group in partnership with SC BIZ News.

The survey-and-awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in South Carolina benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

“It is a great honor to be named to the Best Places to Work in South Carolina list,” said Dave Edwards, President and CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in a release. “This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication of our exceptional team, whose dedication and talent drive our success.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina.

The first part evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies were recognized at an awards ceremony on August 10, 2023. The rankings will be published in the August 2023 issue of SCBIZ magazine.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkSC.com

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.