2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning child at gas station

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former Department of Social Services (DSS) case managers abandoned a child at a gas station in Spartanburg in March 2023.

According to SLED, on March 6, 2023, 26-year-old Marcus Antonio Hutchins and 42-year-old Michelle Lorraine Holmes did willfully abandon a boy at a gas station located at 9075 Fairforest Road.

SLED officials said Hutchins and Holmes were taking the child, who is a foreign national with no family in South Carolina, to the Spartanburg County DSS Office located at 630 Chesnee Highway when they made a stop in the DSS vehicle.

Hutchins took the boy inside the store to use the restroom, while Holmes waited in the vehicle. When the boy was in the restroom, Hutchins left the store, returned to the vehicle and the two left the property.

Officials said when the boy came out of the restroom he could not find Hutchins nor Holmes, and waited at the store while the employee called 911.

However, due to the boy’s limited knowledge of English it led the employee to believe he had been robbed.

When Hutchins and Holmes arrived back to the DSS office they led their supervisor to believe the boy had ran off when they made a stop at the gas station.

At the time of the incident, Holmes was the child’s case manager.

Holmes is charged with children/unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child, while Hutchins is charged with conspiracy/criminal conspiracy, common law conspiracy defined.

FOX Carolina reached out to DSS for a statement regarding the incident.

DSS officials said the two case managers are no longer employed with the department.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.