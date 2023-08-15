2 men plead guilty to armed robbery charges, sentenced to combined 32 years

Officials said they also brandished a gun at four children in home
Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)
Adrian Thomas (left) and Xavier Burton (right)(Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Judicial Circuit said two men who broke into a home in 2022 and brandished a gun at children were sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison after pleading guilty.

According to the solicitor, in May 2022, 20-year-old Adrian Thomas and 21-year-old Xavier Burton entered a home unannounced and brandished a gun at four children who were all under age 14.

Officials said the men threatened to harm the children if the called law enforcement and questioned the children about the location of money and weapons in the house.

The men then left with multiple cell phones, a gaming console and a 65-inch television through the back door of the home.

The solicitor said Thomas plead guilty to charges of armed robbery and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Burton plead guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the home invasion.

Both men plead guilty when indicted on the day the jury selection was to begin on their trials.

Investigators with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police Department conducted the investigation.

“The conduct of these two violent criminals – holding kids at gunpoint while robbing their home – is despicable,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “Our community has no place for menaces like Adrian Thomas and Xavier Burton, and we are glad that they will be behind bars and no a threat to our citizens for the foreseeable future.”

