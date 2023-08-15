20-year-old dies in crash after two failed traffic stop attempts for speeding

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a 20-year-old man is dead after two failed traffic stops for speeding early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on East Main Street near South Hampton Street.

The coroner said a motorcycle was seen traveling west on Sandifer Boulevard and a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop for speeding.

The motorcycle rider accelerated creating more distance and the trooper stopped the pursuit. Another traffic stop was initiated by an Oconee County deputy when they saw the motorcycle speeding, but that pursuit ended due to the distance as well.

Officials said the deputy later discovered the crash and life-saving efforts were provided but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m.

The coroner identified the victim as Nevan Matthew Hopkins.

