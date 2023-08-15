Big power outage reported in downtown Greenville

Big power outage reported in downtown Greenville
Big power outage reported in downtown Greenville(Duke Energy)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s power outage map is showing almost 3,000 customers without power in the downtown Greenville area.

The map shows 2,538 without power near East North Street and Lowndes Hill Road.

Duke Energy said crews are on scene working to restore power which is expected to be finished by 1:45 p.m.

At this time, we do not know the cause of the outage.

MORE NEWS: Coroner responding to drowning near Lyman Lake in Spartanburg Co.

