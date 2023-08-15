Deputies arrest man accused of HVAC thefts in multiple counties

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man responsible for several HVAC thefts in multiple counties has been arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began receiving reports from various businesses and churches in the community for thefts of air conditioner units in Dec. of 2022. These reports continued to come in until late of 2023, totaling in six reports.

Rutherford County deputies reached out to neighboring counties and found that Chesnee Police Department, Rutherfordton Police Department, Shelby Police Department and Forest City Police Department all had thefts of air conditioner units matching incidents in Rutherford County. In total there were eighteen thefts spread across all the jurisdictions listed.

After a long and tireless effort, deputies said warrants were secured on Carl Dewayne Guin of the Harris community for these thefts.

Guin is currently incarcerated in the Spartanburg County jail on state charges out in South Carolina and a fugitive warrant in North Carolina. Once his charges are dealt with in South Carolina, he will be extradited back to North Carolina to face several charges.

