Coroner responding to drowning near Lake Lyman in Spartanburg Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a drowning was reported near Lyman Lake Tuesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are responding on Lyman Lake Road.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay tuned for further details.

