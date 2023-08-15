Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Isaiah Viney Jr., a missing man in Anderson County.

Deputies said Viney was reported missing on August 13 and last seen near Wilderness Trail in Liberty in a Blue Honda CRV with tag #XFL109.

Anyone with information regarding Viney is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit a tip anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

