Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Isaiah Viney Jr.
Isaiah Viney Jr.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Isaiah Viney Jr., a missing man in Anderson County.

Deputies said Viney was reported missing on August 13 and last seen near Wilderness Trail in Liberty in a Blue Honda CRV with tag #XFL109.

Anyone with information regarding Viney is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit a tip anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

