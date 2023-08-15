Dog found abandoned inside closed container outside Pickens Co. shelter

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Humane Society said a dog is recovering after being left inside a closed container outside the shelter.

Officials said the dog, Clover, was found inside the container covered in fleas and sores. They added that he was also super skinny and hungry.

According to officials, there was no airflow into the container Clover was in, and he was left while the shelter was open.

Officials confirmed that Clover is now settling into the shelter and receiving care in anticipation of being adopted.

Anyone interested in learning more about Clover or anyone of the other animals at the shelter can contact the Pickens County Humane Society here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

