First Starbucks in SC to Unionize files petition to break away from Workers United

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starbucks officials announced that a Greenville Starbucks location recently filed a petition to decertify Workers United as their bargaining representative.

Documents show that employees at a Starbucks along Pelham Road in Greenville submitted the petition to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on August 4, 2023. Last year, the store became the first Starbucks in South Carolina to unionize after a vote with the NLRB. As a part of last year’s vote, Workers United became the store’s bargaining representative.

Following the filing, Starbucks officials released the following statement regarding the situation.

While Starbucks continues to make good faith efforts to negotiate first contracts for certified stores, partners at 16 stores across the country have filed petitions to decertify Workers United as their bargaining representative.

Unfortunately, in each instance where partners have appropriately filed petitions to hold a decertification vote, Workers United and the NLRB have sought to deprive those partners of their right to choose whether they want to maintain union representation through a secret ballot election.

Union representation is a personal choice upheld by the complex framework of U.S. labor law, and we respect the right of our partners to decide whether they want to join, or refrain from joining, a union. Workers United and the NLRB should equally respect the rights of all partners regardless of their views.”

Employees still need to vote with the NLRB to make the desertification official. We will update this story as officials release new details.

