Isolated storms and dangerous heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Day for heat, as another Heat Advisory is in place for parts of the Upstate and NE Georgia Tuesday.

Storms continue to linger in the mountains mainly; storms have been cooperating for the most part since overnight, mostly staying below severe limits. Most in the Upstate will wake up dry, although another hot day is ahead with isolated storms possible later on Tuesday.

Hot and humid conditions continue into Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Elbert County in NE GA, as well as Laurens, Union, Abbeville, Greenwood and Newberry counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday due to heat index values expected to range from 105 up to 108 degrees. Whether in or out of the advisory, it will be a hot afternoon and evening with most in the Upstate expected to hit triple-digit ‘feels-like’ temperatures.

A line of storms from overnight continues in parts of the mountains Tuesday morning. Although these storms have mainly stayed below severe threshold, damaging winds and isolated hail remain a potential, although a very low possibility. The storms should continue to steadily weaken through the mountains, leaving just rain for the AM commute. Upstate should remain mostly dry Tuesday morning, with a chance of isolated storms later on this evening.

Good news is on the way though, a cold front sweeping through the region ushers in a much more pleasant air mass. Before the more pleasant conditions come, there is one last risk of storms mainly in the Upstate which could turn strong or severe late-afternoon to early evening. The main, and really only threat, is damaging winds.

The second half of the week is looking gorgeous! Humidity plummets behind Tuesday’s cold front, with high pressure setting us up for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Sunday. The heat eases up a bit as well, with highs scaling back to the 80s on Wednesday before returning to the mid 80s to low 90s for the end of the weekend and the weekend. A welcome change from the heat, humidity, and active weather of the past few weeks.

