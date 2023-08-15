Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after 2014, 8-hour standoff with deputies

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man plead guilty to an attempted murder charge after shooting at deputies in 2014 during an eight-hour standoff.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, incident occurred in Forest City on Monday, August 4, 20214 and ended on August 5, 2014.

Deputies said 58-year-old Kevin Marks was high on meth, threatening someone with a shotgun and refusing to come out a house.

When deputies tried to enter the home he started shooting a 12-gauge shotgun hitting and injuring a deputy in the face.

Two other deputies were also injured in the shooting.

Marks was charged with attempted murder and plead guilty during a court proceeding in August 2023.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 198 months or (about 16 years) and a maximum of 250 months ( about 20 years) in prison.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.