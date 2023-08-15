Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after 2014, 8-hour standoff with deputies

Officials said he was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison
Kevin Marks
Kevin Marks(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man plead guilty to an attempted murder charge after shooting at deputies in 2014 during an eight-hour standoff.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, incident occurred in Forest City on Monday, August 4, 20214 and ended on August 5, 2014.

Deputies said 58-year-old Kevin Marks was high on meth, threatening someone with a shotgun and refusing to come out a house.

When deputies tried to enter the home he started shooting a 12-gauge shotgun hitting and injuring a deputy in the face.

Two other deputies were also injured in the shooting.

Marks was charged with attempted murder and plead guilty during a court proceeding in August 2023.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 198 months or (about 16 years) and a maximum of 250 months ( about 20 years) in prison.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Officials said Jacob Dwayne Hall was indicted in August 2023 on murder charges after Phillip...
Man charged with murder after missing man’s remains found on property, deputies say
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Spartanburg, officers say
School bus involved in head-on collision in Oconee County.
School bus involved in head-on crash in Oconee Co., officials say
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Greenville Co. crash
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Pickens City Council Meeting
Pickens City Council Meeting
Marcus Antonio Hutchins (left) and Michelle Lorraine Holmes (right)
2 former DSS case managers facing charges after abandoning child at gas station
Authorities arrested more than 50 people in a drug trafficking investigation in South Carolina.
Dozens plead guilty in ‘Prison Empire’ drug trafficking scheme
Motorcycle crash
20-year-old dies in crash after two failed traffic stop attempts for speeding