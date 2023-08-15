New grant will help Greenville Police hire resource officers at 6 schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Greenville City Council approved a grant that will fund a new position in a few Greenville county schools. The $1.5 million grant will be used to add protection and security. Greenville Police received the same grant last year, but it was much less. This grant will add a consistent police officer to several schools without one.

“Having that SRO there it’s an extra layer of comfort for parents,” said Councilman John DeWorken.

Greenville Police have 12 officers dedicated to 10 schools within the city limits. The grant from the state is helping add more.

“This will expand it by 6 and allow us to add 6 more officers to 6 new schools,” said Greenville Police Chief Howie Thompson.

Each high school and middle school have at least one SRO already, but most elementary schools have a rotating SRO---bouncing from one school to another throughout the day.

“Now we won’t have roving officers for these elementary schools. They should be assigned an officer that’s there every day that the students can form relationships with them, they will know what their needs are,” said Councilwoman, Dorothy Dowe.

The goal is to have a dedicated officer at every school. but this grant will fund permanent positions at:

AJ Whittenberg Elementary

Blythe Elementary

Greenville Early College

GREEN Charter School

Lead Academy

Legacy Early College.

“Having that officer on scene that can respond units as needed very quickly and efficiently that’s very important,” said Chief Thompson.

That leaves only 5 elementary schools without a dedicated SRO—they’re hoping to change that next year.

“We made a lot of headway with this latest grant and we’re going to keep going back we’ll go back for another grant next year,” said Dowe.

Chief Thompson says the grant will cover officers’ salary, equipment and car. They’ll begin hiring as soon as possible.

